JBL Predicts R-Truth Will Be A Massive Star Post-WWE

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about R-Truth’s release from WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On R-Truth’s release: “Truth has had a great career, and of course, he’s still got years left. I know he’s 53 years old, I think is what I read on the internet. But he’s in tremendous shape. He’s a great athlete, he’s still just as athletic — at least he looks like he is. I’m sure he doesn’t feel like he’s 28 years old, but he looks like he’s 28, he moves like he’s 28 again. He’s got years left, because he hasn’t aged. You know, he doesn’t look like an older guy.

“And so I guess — I would assume that this was known beforehand. I mean, I’d love to get some back info on this. I just got back in the country, but I can’t wait to try to find out what happened because I just assumed that somebody had to know about this beforehand. It just doesn’t seem like it would come out of left field after what Ron has done recently. And I get all the career stuff; everything comes to an end, and I understand that. You know, everybody gets let go at some point in their life. You know, you’re not adopted, you’re hired. And he’s had a great run, and he’s not near done yet. He’s gonna make a ton of money somewhere. I don’t know where he goes, but he’s gonna — Ron is entertaining a guy as there is. He’s gonna do fine. But you know, no run goes in perpetuity. I’m just surprised it ends so suddenly, and then it went when it did.”

On Truth: “He is unbelievably talented. There’s nothing he can’t do. When he does that — you know, it takes a smart guy to play a dumb guy. That’s what they always say. The guys who play the dumb guys are usually very smart, because they have to be smart to be able to play the dumb guy.

“Look at Santino Marella, very smart guy who use the broken English and be able to get put words together and make things happen. Killings is a very smart guy. He can get anything over. I would imagine he’s going to be a massive star — a bigger star, you’re right — a year from now. I’ll take that bet with anybody, a bigger star a year from now than he is right now.”

