JBL Gives High Praise To Randy Orton For Career Rebirth

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about the intensity of Gunther’s signature chops, the WWE Backlash main event and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On comparing Gunther to Haku: “The rite of passage back in the day was to have Haku chop you. And as soon as you did, everybody regretted it once they did. I had to have Haku chop me once, And all of a sudden he broke my sternum. I was like, ‘I’m dead. I’m actually seriously hurt. I may never wrestle again.’

“That’s Gunther. Gunther’s safe, by the way. So was Haku by the way, but man does Gunther hit you hard. I was sitting out there doing commentary one time, and he chopped somebody, and we’re in commercial. And when he did, I said, ‘Oh my God.’ And Kevin Dunn was in my ear, he goes, ‘You want to come back?’ I said, ‘Hell no! Not coming back, not against him. He’ll hurt me.’”

On Randy Orton vs. John Cena at Backlash: “I caught up with a lot of it on social media. And I saw all the RKO extravaganza at the end and of course saw Randy Orton who — good Lord, looked like he ate the younger Randy Orton. He looks fantastic. Bob Orton is a dear friend of mine. He tells me, all Randy does is train. He just trains. Everybody goes over there. He’s got a gym in his garage. He just trains all the time. And he looks fantastic.

“What a rebirth to a career — not that Randy needed it, but all of a sudden you change, become this — he’s huge. And you’ve got this whole new iteration of yourself. I really applaud right now. I’ve always been a fan of Randy Orton.”

