JBL Reacts To Karrion Kross Leaving WWE, Says Kross Has An Opportunity

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about the news of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux leaving WWE. You can check out some highlights below:

On Kross’ departure: “I’m surprised [along] with you. I didn’t know how it would play out. I thought they’d probably re-sign him. I mean, you got crowds chatting, ‘We Want Kross.’ You got merch sales that are very good for Karrion. So I don’t know.

“I think there’s a huge future for Karrion. We just had him on our show Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw that’s going to drop this Thursday, and he’s talking about the new book that he’s got out, and all the different things that he’s doing. And there’s a lot going on in Karrion in his life. And it’s — I don’t know. I guess they had different plans. I guess they had different direction they wanted to go. And I think Karrion has an opportunity now, and a huge opportunity.”

On creating names outside of WWE: “ There’s never been a better opportunity — we mention this almost every single week — for people to create names outside of the business. We talk about TripleMania coming up. I believe Nattie Neidhart is going to be there. And she’s done — after a terrific Hall of Fame career, she has completely reinvented herself. And I think what she’s done is just — I love Nattie as a person, as a performer. I’m good friends with her dad Jim. I love what she’s done, and I think that’s the model for people to do.

“And I think that’s what Karrion can and should do. You know, he’s got a very — he’s going viral with all this stuff, which is really hard to do. And he’s got the ability to go out there and create a buzz; I think that’s what he needs to do. I think he needs to challenge Josh Barnett, who’s — I love Josh. If I was in shape and younger and more talented, I’d love to be one of those Bloodsports with him. I think it just looks like a blast. I think he should do that. I think he should go to GCW. I think he should go wherever he can go and make a name for himself. Go to Japan, have some fun. I think now’s the time, you use this buzz to go out there and see what you can build off of it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something To Wrestle With an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.