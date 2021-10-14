wrestling / News
JBL Recalls Brock Lesnar Offering To Put Him Over, Working With Lesnar In The Ring
JBL recently recalled what it was like to work with Brock Lesnar in the ring as well as Lesnar offering to put him over in his hometown during a Q&A. The WWE Hall of Famer streamed the Q&A video on his YouTube yesterday, and you can see it below plus some highlights per Wrestling Inc:
On Lesnar offering to put him over in his hometown: “I was working with Brock in Abilene. I said, ‘Hey Brock, I want to talk to you,’ and he goes, ‘Your college buddies are here. I’m gonna put you over.’ I said, ‘Brock, they don’t care who goes over. I could care less. You win, I win, doesn’t matter. We’re going to place afterwards.’”
On working with Lesnar in the ring: “Brock hit me with a belly-to-belly suplex, and it’s hard suplexing a tall guy. Not because of weight but because you could be spiking him on his head. Brock caught me, throws me in the suplex, and I asked him for before, ‘Brock, are you sure you can do this? Not strength wise, just the logistics of throwing a guy that’s really tall’ and Brock said, ‘I’ve been suplexing people since I was five years old.’ He suplexed me so easily that I got up. I said, ‘Do it again’ and he grabbed me, and he did it again. And I said, ‘Do it a third time’ and this time, I didn’t do anything. He threw me like a child. The strength of Brock Lesnar is different. It’s like an Avenger. He should be an Avenger.”
