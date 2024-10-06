JBL Recalls How Good Eddie Guerrero Was in the Ring

– During a recent live Q&A session with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer JBL recalled working with the late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, crediting how good of a worker Guerrero was in the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

JBL on Eddie Guerrero: “The best thing I can ever say about Eddie [is] it’s like grabbing a live wire that’s not grounded and you feel the electricity pulsating through you. When Eddie walked out in that arena, the only guys I really ever saw like that in 35, 40 years of being in the business was Eddie Guerrero, Kurt Angle, and Shawn Michaels. When Eddie walked out, he was just a different guy than he was anywhere else. He just did things that were absolutely amazing.”

On how good Guerrero was in the ring: “It’s inexplicable to say to people how good he was, you don’t get that from watching him. Eddie had [great] matches with anybody. He had great matches with Big Show, he had great matches with Rey [Mysterio], he had great matches with The Undertaker, he had great matches with me. When you watch some of his old stuff, you forget how good he was. He was a different level than everybody else. The stuff he would do, especially with guys, not like me, but guys that could go like him, he just did incredible stuff. It was absolutely amazing. He was so smooth.”