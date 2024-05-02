– In a post on his X account, WWE Hall of Famer JBL recalled the infamous angle involving Eddie Guerrero and Guerrero’s mother at a 2004 WWE house show in El Paso, Texas. During the angle, Bradshaw confronted Mrs. Guerrero who had a heart attack and had to be taken out on a stretcher. JBL revealed he needed a police escort to be driven out of Odessa, Texas. He wrote the following:

“The police gave me an escort out of town and told me to drive to Odessa, Texas and fly out from there. They told me they thought I would be killed if I stayed in El Paso. I had to leave so fast to prevent a riot I was driving in my wrestling gear. Chavo Sr and Eddie’s idea to do this-we sold out the Staples Center off this storyline. When this video aired, everything changed-JBL had heat like few have had. I owe everything to Eddie and the Guerrero family. Viva la raza.”