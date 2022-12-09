JBL Recalls Recommending Fit Finlay To Vince McMahon When He Signed With WWE

JBL was brought into WWE in 1995, and he says when he came on board he immediately recommended that Vince McMahon sign Fit Finlay. Finlay didn’t come into WWE until 2001, but JBL recalled on the latest Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw how when he came on board Vince asked for recommendations regarding talent in Europe, where JBL had worked through the Catch Wrestling Association, and he brought up Finlay’s name.

“I can tell you that we all wanted to be Fit,” JBL said in response to comments by William Regal about Finlay. “Let me tell you, when I signed with WWE, I met Vince for the first time in the office. Had my tryout match, and Jerry’s the one that signed me. He and JJ Dylan signed me, or agreed to sign me. I go to meeting with him, and at the end of the meeting Vince says, ‘Well, is there anybody that I should sign in Europe?’ I said, ‘Yeah, Fit Finley.’ And Vince says, just kind of half-jokingly, he said, ‘Well, if you were me, would you sign him instead of you?’ And I said ‘Absolutely.’ I said, ‘I’m serious, he’s that good.”

Finlay came into WWE when the company bought WCW, where he began working in 1996, and worked there first as a trainer and then eventually an in-ring talent until 2011. He returned to the company as a producer a year later and has been there ever since.

