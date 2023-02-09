– PWInsider has an update on JBL’s status on WWE programming. According to the report, JBL is not currently scheduled to appear on WWE programming moving forward. Previously, JBL had been mentoring Baron Corbin. However, earlier this week on Raw, JBL became fed up with Corbin’s constant losses and cut off all association with him.

It appears last Monday’s Raw segment was likely a way to write the former WWE Champion off of television. JBL said to Corbin in his last Raw segment, “You do not belong near me.” When Corbin said he’d try to do better, the self-proclaimed Wrestling God then stated, “You can’t polish a turd. I tried,” before walking off. You can view a clip of that segment below.