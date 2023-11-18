– WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion JBL revealed the next Iron Survivor Qualifying matches for next week’s edition of NXT TV. JBL picked Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs and Blair Davenport vs. Thea Hail.

The new episode of NXT TV airs on Tuesday, November 21. The show will air via tape delay on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Xia Li

* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. Chad Gable

* Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs

* Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: Blair Davenport vs. Thea Hail

* Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Charlie Dempsey