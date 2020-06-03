JBL Recalls Ron Simmons Killing Mixed Race Storyline For APA, Bully Ray Comments

JBL took to Twitter and recalled how back when he and Ron Simmons were tagging in WWE, a writer tried to make their team about mixed race and Simmons shot it down. The 2020 Hall of Fame class member posted to Twitter to recall the story, saying that Simmons shot it down because “he said this is about best friends, not about race. It just didn’t matter to us. It never should.”

JBL then shared pics of the APA as well as the Dudley Boyz, which brought Bully Ray to weigh in as you can see below:

A writer suggested one time in @WWE that we would make a big deal out of Ron and I being one of first mix raced teams in a major promotion. Ron killed it immediately-he said this is about best friends, not about race. It just didn’t matter to us. It never should. pic.twitter.com/DY4orXP9Ff — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 3, 2020

It much easier fighting side by side with your brothers. pic.twitter.com/rx2T6hD1ap — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 3, 2020

Feeling has always been mutual to you and Devin. (Always loves calling D-Von ‘Devin’. Love you my brother! https://t.co/dM9mHVf86h — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 3, 2020