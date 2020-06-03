wrestling / News

JBL Recalls Ron Simmons Killing Mixed Race Storyline For APA, Bully Ray Comments

June 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
JBL took to Twitter and recalled how back when he and Ron Simmons were tagging in WWE, a writer tried to make their team about mixed race and Simmons shot it down. The 2020 Hall of Fame class member posted to Twitter to recall the story, saying that Simmons shot it down because “he said this is about best friends, not about race. It just didn’t matter to us. It never should.”

JBL then shared pics of the APA as well as the Dudley Boyz, which brought Bully Ray to weigh in as you can see below:

