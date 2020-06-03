wrestling / News
JBL Recalls Ron Simmons Killing Mixed Race Storyline For APA, Bully Ray Comments
JBL took to Twitter and recalled how back when he and Ron Simmons were tagging in WWE, a writer tried to make their team about mixed race and Simmons shot it down. The 2020 Hall of Fame class member posted to Twitter to recall the story, saying that Simmons shot it down because “he said this is about best friends, not about race. It just didn’t matter to us. It never should.”
JBL then shared pics of the APA as well as the Dudley Boyz, which brought Bully Ray to weigh in as you can see below:
A writer suggested one time in @WWE that we would make a big deal out of Ron and I being one of first mix raced teams in a major promotion. Ron killed it immediately-he said this is about best friends, not about race. It just didn’t matter to us. It never should. pic.twitter.com/DY4orXP9Ff
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 3, 2020
It much easier fighting side by side with your brothers. pic.twitter.com/rx2T6hD1ap
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 3, 2020
Feeling has always been mutual to you and Devin. (Always loves calling D-Von ‘Devin’. Love you my brother! https://t.co/dM9mHVf86h
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 3, 2020
I never looked at Devon as a Black man.
Devon never looked at me as a White guy.
We looked at each other as brothers. 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/k9v4GNMtGf
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) June 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Yet Another NXT Wrestler Rumored For Main Roster Call Up
- Matt Riddle Says Shane McMahon Thanked Him For Not Swinging on Goldberg, Says They Still Don’t See Eye-to-Eye
- CM Punk, Booker T, Christian on Weigh In on Jeff Hardy’s Smackdown Storyline During WWE Backstage
- Jim Cornette Discusses Shawn Michaels Threatening To Not Show Up, Making Demands During WrestleMania 14 Weekend