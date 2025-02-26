JBL and Ron Simmons Think Lex Luger Is Long Overdue for WWE Hall of Fame

In an interview with For the Love of Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), both JBL and Ron Simmons spoke about why they believe that Lex Luger is overdue to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

JBL said: “Lex Luger. I think Lex should be in the Hall of Fame, there’s no doubt about it, and I don’t know why he’s not, but Lex should be in the Hall of Fame. [He should have been in it] A long time ago. Lex was an incredible star, he is as big an icon as anybody in this business, and for him not to be in the Hall of Fame, I think, is wrong.“