JBL Says Fans Booed John Cena Because ‘He Was Just Too Good’

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer JBL discussed John Cena and why fans disliked him during his WWE run. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think it was because he was just too good. He’s this good-looking guy, he’s got this great body, he puts out great matches, and he has incredible promos … Cena would go out there and he had the entire crowd chanting either ‘Let’s Go Cena’, or ‘Cena sucks’. By the time he’s five minutes into that promo, everybody is into whatever he’s saying … I think people just disliked him, for one, they couldn’t control it, and two, it was a great departure from the beer-drinking, middle finger, and the cussing from The Rock and Stone Cold in the Attitude Era.”

John Cena defeated JBL to win his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. After winning the title, Cena’s fan reactions started to become more mixed. Cena recently appeared on WWE Raw last week, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut.