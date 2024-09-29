– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has asked about his current WWE contract status. JBL said the following on his WWE status (via Fightful):

“I’m going to answer this as politically correct, as correct as possible. I’ve never answered a question about my contract. I can tell you 100% this. I’ve seen speculation about me on the internet. It’s all wrong. 100% wrong. I’m not going to answer whether I am or not because WWE has always had a confidentiality clause in it. I’ve never thought it was good business to discuss my contract or anybody else’s. Sorry that I’m refusing to answer. The speculation about me has been wrong.

JBL has recently made appearances in GCW and MLW, sparking discussion about his current WWE status.