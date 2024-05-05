JBL Says Wrestling Needs More ‘Super-Heels,’ Recalls Making Sure Fans Hated Him

JBL recently weighed in on the state of the heel character in wrestling, noting that the industry needs someone who is properly hated by fans. The WWE Hall of Famer was one of the more hated heel characters on the WWE roster during his era, and he spoke on Busted Open Radio about how such a character is not currently present in the industry. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On wrestling needing a ‘super-heel’: “You’ve gotta have that super-heel, and I’m not sure we’ve had one lately. There’s a couple out there that could be. Drew McIntyre could be one. MJF could be one.”

On making sure his own heel character was properly hated: “Vince would be very careful with me. He would say sometimes, ‘You’re too entertaining with your promos. People are going to start liking you.'”