JBL Set For Tomorrow’s Episode of After the Bell With Corey Graves
September 30, 2020
WWE has announced that JBL will be the guest for tomorrow’s episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves.
There are certain Superstars with a knack for storytelling, whose tales of wrestling history captivate the locker room and become the stuff of legend. JBL is one such Superstar, and this week on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, The Wrestling God, whose 280-day WWE Championship reign made him an all-time SmackDown icon, joins the podcast for a tell-all interview.
Find out about the unusual origins of The APA, what it was like to forge an epic rivalry with The Undertaker and why WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero was responsible for creating one of the most infamous WWE villains in history in this captivating conversation.
