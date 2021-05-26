JBL Stands Up For John Cena After He Gets Caught Up In Controversy Over China Apology, CM Punk Comments On Taiwan

It was reported yesterday that John Cena got caught in some controversy on Twitter, after he called Taiwan a country and then apologized to China (while speaking Mandarin) in a video. This drew criticism because while others (and even Taiwan itself) see Taiwan as a country, China does not. Cena taking sides with China didn’t sit well with certain people, who called him out for it on Twitter. JBL came to Cena’s defense, noting his history as humanitarian and stating that he stands with Cena.

He wrote: “[email protected] has granted over 600 Make a Wishes-a record. Supported cancer research, rise above hate campaign, a million of his own dollars for racial equality. He has fought tirelessly for equality. An incredible track record of making the world better. I’ll stand with this guy.”

Meanwhile, CM Punk did a little bit of trolling on his own Twitter account, noting he had a new Twitter bio. That bio read: “Taiwan is a country.”