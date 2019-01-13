JBL Says He Suffered From Memory Loss After Retiring from Wrestling

– JBL appeared on Prime Time with Sean Mooney and discussed his wrestling career, dealing with CTE concerns after he retired and more. Highlights are below per WZ:

On having suffered memory loss due to his wrestling career: “I should be a poster child for CTE. I have no idea what is going to happen. When I first retired, I had short-term memory loss and I started reading about neuroplasticity in the brain, about how the brain can regenerate itself and I don’t know if it can or not.”

On challengign himself to keep his mind active: “I do all kinds of stuff. I do a mind game every day. I play chess, sudoku. I learn something different, a language, a few words of a different language. I learn something to always stretch the brain and my memory came back completely. Right now it appears to be as normal – if I can be called normal – but as normal as I know I am. Right now, I don’t have any effects.”

On his future: “I don’t know what the future holds. Hopefully they come along with some medical technology or maybe I’m the anomaly that doesn’t get it.”