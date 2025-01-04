wrestling / News

JBL and Swoggle Recreate Wrestlemania Moment at ACW Event

January 4, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
JBL John Bradshaw Layfield TNA Turning Point Image Credit: TNA

JBL made a surprise appearance at an ACW Wisconsin event and created a Wrestlemania moment with Swoggle. JBL came out and found a trash can, which he threw at Swoggle. He did the same thing during his match with Finlay at Wrestlemania 24.

