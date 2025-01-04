JBL and Swoggle Recreate Wrestlemania Moment at ACW Event

JBL made a surprise appearance at an ACW Wisconsin event and created a Wrestlemania moment with Swoggle. JBL came out and found a trash can, which he threw at Swoggle. He did the same thing during his match with Finlay at Wrestlemania 24.

Tonight @JCLayfield shocked the ACW Wisconsin Faithful by showing up in Oshkosh and relived a Wrestlemania moment. And also announcing himself for Water City Wrestling Con, May 17th 2025! Tickets on sale THIS SUNDAY! pic.twitter.com/6iXi4gZVxm — ACW Wisconsin (@ACW_Wisconsin) January 4, 2025