WWE News: JBL Teases 24/7 Title Challenge, Dark Matches For Monday’s Raw
– JBL is a big fan of what R-Truth and Drake Maverick are doing, and is considering a 24/7 Championship chase himself. The former WWE Champion posted to Twitter to praise the work being done around the 24/7 Title and suggested he try to win himself, as you can see below:
Hey @WWEMaverick don’t worry. You will be married many more times and have plenty of chances to get it back. https://t.co/CX9wqjFnNe
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 21, 2019
Bro, completely agree-this stuff with @RonKillings and @WWEMaverick is some entertaining TV. I do have about one or two clotheslines left…… https://t.co/eeEnk8yY8Q
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 21, 2019
– The Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, Washington is advertising the following matches, almost certainly dark matches, for Raw:
* Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins
* Everett Street Fight: Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch
