wrestling / News

WWE News: JBL Teases 24/7 Title Challenge, Dark Matches For Monday’s Raw

June 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE JBL

– JBL is a big fan of what R-Truth and Drake Maverick are doing, and is considering a 24/7 Championship chase himself. The former WWE Champion posted to Twitter to praise the work being done around the 24/7 Title and suggested he try to win himself, as you can see below:

– The Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, Washington is advertising the following matches, almost certainly dark matches, for Raw:

* Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins
* Everett Street Fight: Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch

More Trending Stories

article topics :

24/7 Championship, JBL, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading