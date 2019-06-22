WWE News: JBL Teases 24/7 Title Challenge, Dark Matches For Monday’s Raw

– JBL is a big fan of what R-Truth and Drake Maverick are doing, and is considering a 24/7 Championship chase himself. The former WWE Champion posted to Twitter to praise the work being done around the 24/7 Title and suggested he try to win himself, as you can see below:

Hey @WWEMaverick don’t worry. You will be married many more times and have plenty of chances to get it back. https://t.co/CX9wqjFnNe — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 21, 2019

Bro, completely agree-this stuff with @RonKillings and @WWEMaverick is some entertaining TV. I do have about one or two clotheslines left…… https://t.co/eeEnk8yY8Q — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 21, 2019

– The Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, Washington is advertising the following matches, almost certainly dark matches, for Raw:

* Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins

* Everett Street Fight: Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch