JBL on Triple H Being the Only Guy Who Could Take Over WWE for Vince McMahon
October 1, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer JBL discussed Triple H taking over the creative side of the WWE product from Vince McMahon. He said on the subject (via Fightful):
“Triple H is the only one, to me, that could have taken over for Vince. He’s not only taken over and kept the company the same, they made it better. What they’re doing is just amazing. The billion dollar TV contracts, the crowds they are drawing. I am blown away by what he and Nick Khan together, and the entire team, Bruce Prichard and all the guys, what they’ve done. It’s absolutely amazing to me.”
