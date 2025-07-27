JBL Looks Back At Vince McMahon vs. God Match, Vince’s Reason For It

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL looked back on the infamous Backlash 2006 match that pitted Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon against Shawn Michaels and his tag team partner, God. JBL recalled the backstage reaction to the bizarre concept. You can check out some highlights below:

On the idea: “We thought it was hilarious. I mean, we thought, ‘Vince is nuts.’ And I think in a good way. I’m not taking a shot at him with that. I love Vince, and I’m talking about the creative mind of Vince. he did some of the craziest things — I mean, just unimaginable. He would sit there sometimes in meetings, and you would see him and he’s half bored. And also, an idea would pop up, and he would come up with something.”

On an example of that: “We had — it was Tyler Breeze and Fandango, and we had a match with him one time, and I was in there in the creative going over for — as commentary, I needed to listen to creative. And Vince had an idea to have ’em at the middle of the match, put on disguises and use mops and all this stuff. People were looking at Vince like he had 18 heads. Like, these guys are getting over, they’re good wrestlers, this is their big pay-per-view and you’re going to do this to them?

“The whole room was against it, and I was against it too but I didn’t say that because I’d argued with Vince before. And I thought, ‘This isn’t a hill I want to die on.’ And Vince was like, ‘No, we’re gonna do it. We’re gonna have a mustache. We’re gonna have like a detective, we’re gonna have mops. Oh my God, those guys were so depressed that when they heard about it. And they went out there and did it, the damn thing got over like a million dollars. And we’re all sitting backstage and I was sitting by Road Dogg. He goes ‘Well, he was right’. And Road Dog was one of the loudest ones, because Road Dogg would stick up for guys. Road Dogg was good about that. And Road Dogg was one of the ones butting heads. And Road Dog was the first one to say — I was sitting by him when he said, he goes, ‘Well, the old man was right.’ He does some of the craziest stuff. I’m not sure he was right about this one.”

On Vince’s motivation for the angle: “It’s just nuts. When we heard about this backstage Conrad, I mean everybody just laughed like, ‘This is so Vince. Vince is going to beat God, he has to. I mean, he beat Crockett, he beat Fritz, he beat Graham, he beat the government. Now he’s going to beat God.'”

On going up against God: “Literally, one of the things people used to always say is, ‘Don’t find God.’ Because every wrestler would get in trouble, would find God. And you know, mainly because you’ve lost your wife, or you’ve lost your job or something, and you got to make money, so you ‘find God.’ And and then all of a sudden, ‘Oh, they found God,’ so they’re all forgiven. Shawn wasn’t like that, by the way. You know, so many guys weren’t. But a lot of guys were. You know, Sean was legitimate about his belief. But I think a lot of it came from that with so many guys that were working, I mean ‘working’ the religious gimmick out there. I think this was Vince taking a shot at all of that. And all of the religious people who were holier than thou, Vince didn’t like any of that. He didn’t like anybody preaching down to him. I think this was Vince taking a shot at a lot of people. And how do you do that? He could order the most valuable thing they have, and that is their faith. And with some people, that faith is misguided, and I think that’s who Vince is going after.”

