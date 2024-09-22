JBL Thinks Wade Barrett Will Make Return To Ring

JBL doesn’t think Wade Barrett’s wrestling days are over. Barrett hasn’t competed since 2016 and this days serves as commentator on WWE Raw, but JBL said on Huge Pop that he believes Barrett will return to the ring at some point.

“He’s still young,” JBL said (per Fightful). “He was a good worker. Yeah, I think he probably will. If I were him, do it. You have all of your life to do commentary. You don’t have all your life to get into the ring.”

He continued, “If I’m him, if you still have the urge, just try it. If it doesn’t work out, so what, go back to commentary. If it does, you’ve got something, and then go back to commentary.”

Barrett previously said he’d potentially be open to a return to the ring if it made sense.