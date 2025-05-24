JC Mateo Details His Arrival To WWE, Working In NJPW Under Handshake Deal

JC Mateo recently talked about his move from NJPW to WWE and how he worked on a handshake deal with NJPW for a couple of months before things were finalized. The former Jeff Cobb made his debut at WWE Backlash and spoke with KUAM News about coming over to WWE and more. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On staying with NJPW while his WWE deal was being finalized: “I still stayed with them for two more months after. Not under contract, but just as a — like a handshake agreement kind of thing, while my WWE contract was being finalized, and then it went into effect April 21st. My last New Japan Pro-Wrestling match was April 19th and as you can see from a lot of the internet things, May 10th was my official debut with WWE.”

On making it to WWE: “Like the majority of the professional wrestlers, their goal was WWE or WWF or whichever one you remember it as and so for me, I originally had a tryout in 2014. They said no at the time. So I just ventured off into other things, like independent wrestling and a couple of other companies that I signed with over time.”

On getting an offer from WWE in 2020: “I wanted everything to be right with what I wanted, for a contract (he said about the offer from WWE in 2020)… So I waited and then we started talking again back in November of 2024, had a couple Zoom meetings and there were things that — concerns that I had and whatnot and they pretty much just said, ‘Okay. Whatever you want, let’s do it…’ and lo and behold, here I am a few months later.”

On the reaction to his debut at Backlash:“It’s pretty cool to hear a live reaction. Especially for somebody who that — for my case, I didn’t come up through the WWE system. I made a name for myself outside of WWE. So, it’s always scary when you’re gonna debut on WWE and you’re kind of like, ‘Oh man, I hope the people know who I am.’ Hearing that reaction firsthand was like, very — thank goodness their camera didn’t zoom in on my arms but the goosebumps, it was there for sure.”