JCW After Hours 2 Results 8.13.22: Hardcore Match Main Event, More

JCW held its After Hours 2 show on Saturday night featuring Matthew Justice, Billie Starkz, Maki Itoh and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Axton Ray def. Dyln McKay

* Billie Starkz def. Maki Itoh

* The Kirks (Brandon Kirk & Kasey Kirk) def. Big Vin & Sawyer Wreck

* Team Reefer (Grim Reefer, Janai Kai, Marcus Mathers & Yoya) def. 2 Hot Team (Azrieal, Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor & Steve Scott)

* Everett Connors def. Cezar Bononi

* Charles Mason def. Charli Evans

* Hardcore Match: Matthew Justice def. SLADE