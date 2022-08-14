wrestling / News
JCW After Hours 2 Results 8.13.22: Hardcore Match Main Event, More
JCW held its After Hours 2 show on Saturday night featuring Matthew Justice, Billie Starkz, Maki Itoh and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Axton Ray def. Dyln McKay
* Billie Starkz def. Maki Itoh
* The Kirks (Brandon Kirk & Kasey Kirk) def. Big Vin & Sawyer Wreck
* Team Reefer (Grim Reefer, Janai Kai, Marcus Mathers & Yoya) def. 2 Hot Team (Azrieal, Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor & Steve Scott)
* Everett Connors def. Cezar Bononi
* Charles Mason def. Charli Evans
* Hardcore Match: Matthew Justice def. SLADE
PUMPHANDLE TOSS ACROSS THE RING @CezarBononi_ #JCWAfterHours2 pic.twitter.com/8CPjiSI7WL
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 14, 2022
the hair-swallowing psychopath known as @maki_itoh #JCWAfterHours2 pic.twitter.com/wqYJZwixaM
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 14, 2022
well then.@Rikers0 #JCWAfterHours2 pic.twitter.com/747YSDvQAm
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 14, 2022
Starkz survives the Jumping DDT of @maki_itoh #JCWAfterHours2 pic.twitter.com/ZMzxQSlBNE
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 14, 2022
A giant human body horror contraption from @SawyerWreck @bigvin911 @CatalKasey and @ItsBrandonKirk #JCWAfterHours2 pic.twitter.com/3na8xUZ5TT
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 14, 2022
