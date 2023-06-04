wrestling / News
JCW After Hours 3 Results 6.03.23: 1 Called Manders, Jordan Oliver, AKIRA in Action
June 4, 2023 | Posted by
– Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) presented JCW After Hours 3 last night at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Below are some results from the show, per Fightful:
* JCW Championship: Jordan Oliver (c) defeated Bam Sullivan to retain the title.
* 1 Called Manders beat Jack Cartwheel
* Charles Mason beat CPA
* Battle Bowl Ring: Alec Price defeated Jimmy Lloyd.
* Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) beat The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) and YoKai (Janai Kai & Yoya) and Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger & Ellis Taylor).
* Hardcore Match: Lowlife Louie beat AKIRA and Brandon Kirk
More Trending Stories
- Stan Lane Proves He’s Not Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s Father With DNA Test
- Ted DiBiase Reflects On His Transition From Being A Wrestler To Manager, Wrestlers Staying Too Long
- Kevin Nash Recalls Arn Anderson’s Reaction To The ‘My Spot’ Parody Segment
- Details On Backstage Reaction To CM Punk’s Return, Creative Pitches