JCW After Hours 3 Results 6.03.23: 1 Called Manders, Jordan Oliver, AKIRA in Action

June 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
JCW After Hours 3 Image Credit: JCW

– Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) presented JCW After Hours 3 last night at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Below are some results from the show, per Fightful:

* JCW Championship: Jordan Oliver (c) defeated Bam Sullivan to retain the title.
* 1 Called Manders beat Jack Cartwheel
* Charles Mason beat CPA
* Battle Bowl Ring: Alec Price defeated Jimmy Lloyd.
* Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) beat The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) and YoKai (Janai Kai & Yoya) and Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger & Ellis Taylor).
* Hardcore Match: Lowlife Louie beat AKIRA and Brandon Kirk

