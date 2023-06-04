– Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) presented JCW After Hours 3 last night at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Below are some results from the show, per Fightful:

* JCW Championship: Jordan Oliver (c) defeated Bam Sullivan to retain the title.

* 1 Called Manders beat Jack Cartwheel

* Charles Mason beat CPA

* Battle Bowl Ring: Alec Price defeated Jimmy Lloyd.

* Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) beat The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) and YoKai (Janai Kai & Yoya) and Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger & Ellis Taylor).

* Hardcore Match: Lowlife Louie beat AKIRA and Brandon Kirk