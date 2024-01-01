JCW BattleBowl 2023 Results: Jimmy Loyd & More In Action

JCW BattleBowl 2023 took place on New Year’s Eve, and the full results are online. You can check out the results from the Atlantic City, New Jersey show below, per Fightful:

* Battlebowl Qualifier: Donnie Primetime & Jay Lyon defeated J Boujii & Tarzan Duran

* Battlebowl Qualifier: Mr. Danger & Austin Luke def. Bobby Flaco & Rico Gonzalez

* Battlebowl Qualifier: Griffin McCoy & Ellis Taylor def. Jordan Oliver & Charlie Tiger

* Battlebowl Qualifier: Bam Sullivan & 1 Called Manders def. Sawyer Wreck & Jordan Cruz

* Battlebowl Qualifier: Joshua Bishop & Isaiah Broner def. Big Vin & Joseline Navarro

* Battlebowl Qualifier: Daiju Wakamatsu & Emersyn Jayne def. Tara Zep & Cole Radrick

* Battlebowl Qualifier: Jimmy Lloyd & Brayden Toon def. Dyln McKay & Hunter Drake

* Battlebowl Qualifier: Sleepy Ed & Shane Mercer def. Big Kurt & BeastMan

BattleBowl: Griffin McCoy def. Donnie Primetime, Jay Lyon, Mr. Danger, Austin Luke, Ellis Taylor, Bam Sullivan, 1 Called Manders, Joshua Bishop, Isaiah Broner, Daiju Wakamatsu, Emersyn Jayne, Jimmy Lloyd, Brayden Toon, Sleepy Ed & Shane Mercer.

