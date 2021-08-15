JCW Battlebowl Results 8.15.21: Josh Bishop Victorious, Azrieal Beats Archadia

– Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) held its BattleBowl: The Lethal Lottery event earlier today at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The event was streamed live on the GCW YouTube channel. Below are some results from the JCW card, courtesy of Fightful:

* BattleBowl: The Lethal Lottery First Round Match: Marcus Mathers & Jordan Oliver beat ‘2 Hot’ Steve Scott & KTB

* BattleBowl: The Lethal Lottery First Round Match: Janai Kai & Big Vin beat Ellis Taylor & Donovan

* BattleBowl: The Lethal Lottery First Round Match: Dyln McKay & Cole Radrick beat Steve Sanders & Jimmy Lloyd

* BattleBowl: The Lethal Lottery First Round Match: Grim Reefer & Hallowicked beat Ken Broadway & Frightmare

* BattleBowl: The Lethal Lottery First Round Match: Billie Starkz & Charles Mason beat Kit Osbourne & Everett Connors

* BattleBowl: The Lethal Lottery First Round Match: Bam Sullivan & SLADE beat Matt Makowski & Yoya

* BattleBowl: The Lethal Lottery First Round Match: Josh Bishop & Pat Marchese beat Young, Dumb N’ Broke (Griffin McCoy & Charlie Tiger)

* Azrieal beat Archadia

* BattleBowl Match: Josh Bishop beat Pat Marchese, Bam Sullivan, SLADE, Billie Starkz, Charles Mason, Grim Reefer, Hallowicked, Dyln McKay, Cole Radrick, Janai Kai, Big Vin, Marcus Mathers & Jordan Oliver