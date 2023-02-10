wrestling / News
JCW Championship To Be Revived For Winner Of This Weekend’s J-Cup
The JCW Championship is back from the dead, with the new champion to be crowned at this weekend’s J-Cup. GCW announced that the championship, which was the predecessor to the GCW World Championship, will be revived with the title being on the line in Saturday’s one-night tournament.
The J-Cup will feature Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, Joey Janela, Alex Shelley, Blake Christian, Alec Price, Billie Starkz, and more and airs on FITE+.
