wrestling / News

JCW Championship To Be Revived For Winner Of This Weekend’s J-Cup

February 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
JCW J-Cup Image Credit: GCW

The JCW Championship is back from the dead, with the new champion to be crowned at this weekend’s J-Cup. GCW announced that the championship, which was the predecessor to the GCW World Championship, will be revived with the title being on the line in Saturday’s one-night tournament.

The J-Cup will feature Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, Joey Janela, Alex Shelley, Blake Christian, Alec Price, Billie Starkz, and more and airs on FITE+.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

JCW J-Cup, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading