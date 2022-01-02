wrestling / News

JCW Dead End Results: Charli Evans Wins Loser Leaves Town Match

January 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
JCW Dead End

Jersey Championship Wrestling held their event JCW Dead End earlier today at the Showboat in Atlantic City. The entire show is available below. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Frontman Jah defeated Edith Surreal
* Dyln McKay vs. JJ Garrett ended in a no contest
* Big Vin defeated 1 Called Manders
* YoKai (Yoya & Janai Kai) defeated Azrieal & Steve Scott
* Grim Reefer defeated Steve Sanders
* Matt Makowski defeated Billie Starkz
* Joey Janela defeated Cezar Bononi
* Loser Leaves Town Match: Charli Evans defeated Everett Connors

