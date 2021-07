JCW Dear Summer Results: Jordan Oliver Defeats Archadia

Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) held their event ‘Dear Summer’ earlier today from the Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It aired live on the GCW Youtube channel. Here are results, via Fightful:

* 6 Way Scramble Match: Yoya defeated Donnie Janela, Devon Monroe, Frightmare, Tre LaMar and ‘2 Hot’ Steve Scott

Cole Radrick defeated Matt Makowski

* Young, Dumb N’ Broke (Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor & Griffin McCoy) defeated Steve Sanders, Marcus Mathers & Dyln McKay

* Frontman Jah-C defeated Ken Broadway

* JJ Garrett defeated Brayden Lee

* Jordan Oliver defeated Archadia

* 2 On 1 Handicap Match: Josh Bishop defeated Hunter Drake & Billy Danvers.

* Charles Mason, Bam Sullivan & SLADE defeated Rickey Shane Page, Billie Starkz & Everett Connors