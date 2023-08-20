wrestling / News
JCW Dog Day Afternoon Full Livestream
August 20, 2023
– GCW streamed the JCW Dog Day Afternoon event earlier today. The event was held at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. You can check out the livestream below:
JCW returns to The Showboat for Homecoming Weekend!
#JCWDog
Jordan vs Griffin
Price vs Bishop (Ladder Match)
Coughlin vs Makowski
Manders vs Blackwood
YoBeast vs Mane Event
Starkz vs Dylan
North vs South
