JCW Dog Day Afternoon Results: Jordan Oliver Defends JCW Championship, More

Jersey Championship Wrestling held its Dog Day Afternoon show on Sunday, with Jordan Oliver in action and more. You can see the results below from the Atlantic City show per Fightful, as well as the full video for the event:

– The North def. The South

– Alex Coughlin def. Matt Makowski

– Mane Event def. YoBeast

– 1 Called Manders def. Kevin Blackwood

– JCW Championship Match: Jordan Oliver def. Griffin McCoy

– Battle Bowl Ring Ladder Match: Alec Price def. Joshua Bishop