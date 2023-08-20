wrestling / News

JCW Dog Day Afternoon Results: Jordan Oliver Defends JCW Championship, More

August 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
JCW Dog Day Afternoon Image Credit: JCW

Jersey Championship Wrestling held its Dog Day Afternoon show on Sunday, with Jordan Oliver in action and more. You can see the results below from the Atlantic City show per Fightful, as well as the full video for the event:

– The North def. The South

– Alex Coughlin def. Matt Makowski

– Mane Event def. YoBeast

– 1 Called Manders def. Kevin Blackwood

JCW Championship Match: Jordan Oliver def. Griffin McCoy

Battle Bowl Ring Ladder Match: Alec Price def. Joshua Bishop

