JCW Fight Before XMas Results: Joey Janela Faces 2 Cold Scorpio In Main Event

JCW’s latest show was the Fight Before XMas featuring Joey Janela vs. 2 Cold Scorpio and more, and the results are online. The show took place on Sunday night in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey and you can see the full results below (per Fightful):

* Billie Starkz def. Alec Price

* Grim Reefer def. Brayden Lee

* Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers) def. The Goons (Bam Sullivan and SLADE)

* Hoodfoot def. Brandon Kirk

* Charli Evans and Everett Connors def. Josh Bishop and Masha Slamovich

* Steve Scott def. Archadia

* Matt Makowski def. Cole Radrick

* Secret Santa Gauntlet Match: Big Vin def. Ellis Taylor, Action Andretti, Charlie Tiger, Deklan Grant, Wes Barkley, Jeffrey John and Veda Scott

* Joey Janela def. 2 Cold Scorpio