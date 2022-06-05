JCW Fully Loaded Results 6.04.22: GCW Tag Titles Defended in Headliner

– Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) returned for Fully Loaded last night. The card was held at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Below are some results, per Fightful. The full video of the event is also available, which you can also see below:

* Dyln McKay beat Azrieal.

* Janai Kai beat Lindsay Snow.

* YDNB (Charlie Tiger & Ellis Taylor) beat Edith Surreal & Steve Scott.

* Jordan Oliver beat Yoya.

* 1 Called Manders beat Bam Sullivan.

* Alec Price beat Grim Reefer.

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) (c) beat Billie Starkz & Marcus Mathers.