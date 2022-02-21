JCW Gladiator Days Results 2.19: Joey Janela in Main Event, More

JCW held their Gladiator Days show on Saturday night in Atlantic City featuring Joey Janela, Grim Reefer and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* 6-Way Scramble: Dyln McKay defeated Brandon Kirk, Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor, Steve Scott and Archadia

* Grim Reefer defeated Marcus Mathers. Reefer got on the mic after and said that JCW vs. L.A. Fights will take place on April 1st in Dallas. He was confronted by B-Boy who said Reefer will lead JCW and he will lead L.A. Fights, with the two facing off in the main event.

* Alec Price defeated JJ Garrett

* Cole Radrick defeated Bryan Keith

* Azrieal defeated Drago Kid

* Charles Mason defeated Big Vin

* Billie Starkz, Janai Kai and Yoya defeated Edith Surreal, Frightmare and Delirious when Yoya pinned Frightmare after a double team finisher with Kai.

* Joey Janela defeated SLADE