wrestling / News
JCW Great American Birthday Bash Livestream Online
July 10, 2022 | Posted by
JCW presents the Great American Birthday Bash today, and the livestream is now online. You can watch the show below, which takes place from Ridgefield Park, New Jersey and has the following lineup:
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: BUSSY vs. Delirious & Edith Surreal
* Dragon Lee and Dralistico vs. Gringo Loco and ASF
* Nick Wayne vs. Billie Starkz
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cole Radrick
* Mike Bailey vs. Axton Ray
* Janai Kay vs. Lindsay Snow vs. Masha Slamovich
* Alec Price vs. TBA
* Bunkhouse Stampede
