– JCW presented High Noon earlier today at The Mecca in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. It streamed live on GCW’s YouTube channel. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* JCW Championship Number One Contenders Scramble Match: Charles Mason defeated Emersyn Jayne, Kevin Ku, Manny Lo, Ryan Clancy and Mr Danger

* Matt Mako defeated LeBron Kozone

* Mara Sade defeated Lena Kross

* Hardcore Match: Joey Janela beat Nick Comoroto

* wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship Match: 1 Called Manders (c) beat Thomas Shire

* Top Team (Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki), Orsi & Billie Starkz beat Cosmic Cuties (Ava Everett & LSG), Griffin McCoy & JP Grayson

* JCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) beat Marcus Mathers

* Charles Mason attacked Masha after the match

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Matt Tremont (c) beat Gary Jay

* Bustah And The Brain (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver) & Drew Parker beat JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) & Darian Bengston