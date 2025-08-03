wrestling / News
JCW High Noon Results 8.03.25: JetSpeed, Masha Slamovich, Charles Mason in Action
– JCW presented High Noon earlier today at The Mecca in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. It streamed live on GCW’s YouTube channel. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* JCW Championship Number One Contenders Scramble Match: Charles Mason defeated Emersyn Jayne, Kevin Ku, Manny Lo, Ryan Clancy and Mr Danger
* Matt Mako defeated LeBron Kozone
* Mara Sade defeated Lena Kross
* Hardcore Match: Joey Janela beat Nick Comoroto
* wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship Match: 1 Called Manders (c) beat Thomas Shire
* Top Team (Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki), Orsi & Billie Starkz beat Cosmic Cuties (Ava Everett & LSG), Griffin McCoy & JP Grayson
* JCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) beat Marcus Mathers
* Charles Mason attacked Masha after the match
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Matt Tremont (c) beat Gary Jay
* Bustah And The Brain (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver) & Drew Parker beat JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) & Darian Bengston
