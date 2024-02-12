wrestling / News
JCW J-Cup Night Two Results 2.10.24: Masha Slamovich Faces Jordan Oliver, More
Night two of the JCW J-Cup tournament took place on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the tournament, which took place in Jersey City and aired on Triler TV, per Fightful:
* Jersey J-Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Match: Alec Price def. Joey Janela
* Jersey J-Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Match: Masha Slamovich def. Matt Makowski
* Jersey J-Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Match: Nick Wayne def. The Great Sasuke
* Jersey J-Cup 2024 Quarterfinal JCW Championship Match: Jordan Oliver def. Myron Reed
– Astronauts (Fuminori Abe & Takuya Nomura) def. Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey
* Jersey J-Cup 2024 Semifinal Match: Masha Slamovich def. Alec Price
* Jersey J-Cup 2024 Semifinal JCW Championship Match: Jordan Oliver def. Nick Wayne
* Allie Katch, Cole Radrick, Los Macizos, Man Like DeReiss & Mr. Danger def. Charles Mason, Griffin McCoy, Jack Cartwheel, Jimmy Lloyd, Kerry Morton & Tony Deppen
* GCW Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Homicide
* Jersey J-Cup 2024 Finals JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Jordan Oliver
Jordan Oliver presents Masha Slamovich with the JCW World Championship! #JerseyJCup pic.twitter.com/tkQrChf8jw
— Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) February 11, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for Jade Cargill, Reaction to Her Super Bowl Ad
- Booker T On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Arrival, Challenges Of Working In Japan
- Jeff Jarrett Thinks Vince McMahon Allegations Are The Biggest PR Issue In Wrestling History
- Seth Rollins Says The Rock Inserting Himself Into WrestleMania ‘Feels Pretty Gross’