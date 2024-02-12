JCW J-Cup Night Two Results 2.10.24: Masha Slamovich Faces Jordan Oliver, More

Night two of the JCW J-Cup tournament took place on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the tournament, which took place in Jersey City and aired on Triler TV, per Fightful:

* Jersey J-Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Match: Alec Price def. Joey Janela

* Jersey J-Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Match: Masha Slamovich def. Matt Makowski

* Jersey J-Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Match: Nick Wayne def. The Great Sasuke

* Jersey J-Cup 2024 Quarterfinal JCW Championship Match: Jordan Oliver def. Myron Reed

– Astronauts (Fuminori Abe & Takuya Nomura) def. Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey

* Jersey J-Cup 2024 Semifinal Match: Masha Slamovich def. Alec Price

* Jersey J-Cup 2024 Semifinal JCW Championship Match: Jordan Oliver def. Nick Wayne

* Allie Katch, Cole Radrick, Los Macizos, Man Like DeReiss & Mr. Danger def. Charles Mason, Griffin McCoy, Jack Cartwheel, Jimmy Lloyd, Kerry Morton & Tony Deppen

* GCW Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Homicide

* Jersey J-Cup 2024 Finals JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Jordan Oliver