JCW Jersey J-Cup Night Two Results 2.16.25: Gabe Kidd Faces Mance Warner, More

Night two of the JCW Jersey J-Cup took place on Sunday with Gabe Kidd in action and more. You can see the full results from the Jersey City show, which aired in Triller TV+, below (per FIghtful):

* J-Cup Quarterfinal Match: Alec Price def. Clark Connors

* J-Cup Quarterfinal Match: Leon Slater def. Drew Parker

* J-Cup Quarterfinal Match: Sidney Akeem def. Atticus Cogar

* J-Cup Quarterfinal JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Marcus Mathers

* Jersey Lotto Gauntlet: Matthew Justice def. Mr. Danger, Rich Swann, Cole Radrick, Kevin Knight, Fuego Del Sol, Arez, Jackson Drake, Charles Mason, & Jimmy Lloyd

* J-Cup Semifinal Match: Alec Price def. Sidney Akeem

* J-Cup Semifinal JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Leon Slater

* Mance Warner and Gabe Kidd fought to a no contest

* J-Cup Finals JCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Alec Price

@ThrashJustice comes in, F🤘cks things up and leaves The Jersey Lotto Winner. Been a great show tonight! #JerseyJCup pic.twitter.com/fcVBgDMIYP — Jimmy WARRIOR Carroll (@WarriorPPW) February 16, 2025