JCW Jersey J-Cup Night Two Results 2.16.25: Gabe Kidd Faces Mance Warner, More
Night two of the JCW Jersey J-Cup took place on Sunday with Gabe Kidd in action and more. You can see the full results from the Jersey City show, which aired in Triller TV+, below (per FIghtful):
* J-Cup Quarterfinal Match: Alec Price def. Clark Connors
* J-Cup Quarterfinal Match: Leon Slater def. Drew Parker
* J-Cup Quarterfinal Match: Sidney Akeem def. Atticus Cogar
* J-Cup Quarterfinal JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Marcus Mathers
* Jersey Lotto Gauntlet: Matthew Justice def. Mr. Danger, Rich Swann, Cole Radrick, Kevin Knight, Fuego Del Sol, Arez, Jackson Drake, Charles Mason, & Jimmy Lloyd
* J-Cup Semifinal Match: Alec Price def. Sidney Akeem
* J-Cup Semifinal JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Leon Slater
* Mance Warner and Gabe Kidd fought to a no contest
* J-Cup Finals JCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Alec Price
