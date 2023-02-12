wrestling / News
JCW Jersey J-Cup Session One Full Results 02.11.2023: Mike Bailey, Komander, Lio Rush & More
The Jersey Championship Wrestling Jersey J-Cup Session One was hosted on February 11 by Game Changer Wrestling in Jersey City, NJ. You can see the complete results (per PWPonderings) and find some highlights below:
Opening Round Bout: Jordan Oliver defeated Alex Shelley
Opening Round Scramble Match: Cole Radrick defeated Marcus Mathers, Dyln McKay, Grim Reefer, Dante Leon and Yoya
Opening Round Bout: Blake Christian defeated Alec Price
Opening Round Bout: Joey Janela defeated Starboy Charlie
Opening Round Bout: Lio Rush defeated Tony Deppen
Opening Round Bout: Charles Mason defeated Billie Starkz
Opening Round Bout: Komander defeated Arez
Opening Round Bout: Mike Bailey defeated Jonathan Gresham
Lionsault from @MarcusMathers1! #JerseyJCup @JerseyCW pic.twitter.com/lyYEif5oRg
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) February 11, 2023
Chop block from @_BlakeChristian! #JerseyJCup @JerseyCW pic.twitter.com/rK2t7oTCfg
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) February 11, 2023
.@JANELABABY with a snap DVD!#JerseyJCup @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/c2y149JccF pic.twitter.com/naRSxBULo2
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 11, 2023
HOLY SHIT HES DONE IT AGAIN! ROPE WALK PHOENIX SPLASH! @KomandercrMX advances! #JerseyJCup pic.twitter.com/0cDMigyVXh
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 11, 2023
