JCW Jersey J-Cup Session One Full Results 02.11.2023: Mike Bailey, Komander, Lio Rush & More

The Jersey Championship Wrestling Jersey J-Cup Session One was hosted on February 11 by Game Changer Wrestling in Jersey City, NJ. You can see the complete results (per PWPonderings) and find some highlights below:

Opening Round Bout: Jordan Oliver defeated Alex Shelley

Opening Round Scramble Match: Cole Radrick defeated Marcus Mathers, Dyln McKay, Grim Reefer, Dante Leon and Yoya

Opening Round Bout: Blake Christian defeated Alec Price

Opening Round Bout: Joey Janela defeated Starboy Charlie

Opening Round Bout: Lio Rush defeated Tony Deppen

Opening Round Bout: Charles Mason defeated Billie Starkz

Opening Round Bout: Komander defeated Arez

Opening Round Bout: Mike Bailey defeated Jonathan Gresham