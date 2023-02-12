wrestling / News
JCW Jersey J-Cup Session Two Full Results 02.11.2023: Mike Bailey vs. Jordan Oliver Finals Match & More
The Jersey Championship Wrestling Jersey J-Cup Session Two was held by Game Changer Wrestling in Jersey City, NJ on February 11. You can see the complete results (via PWPonderings) and find some highlights below:
Second Round Bout: Mike Bailey defeated Komander
Second Round Bout: Jordan Oliver defeated Charles Mason
Second Round Bout: Joey Janela defeated Lio Rush
Second Round Bout: Blake Christian defeated Cole Radrick
J-Cup Semi-Finals Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Joey Janela
J-Cup Semi-Finals Match: Mike Bailey defeated Blake Christian
Four Way Tag Team Match: The SAT (Jose & Joel Maximo) defeated Marcus Mathers & Jimmy Lloyd, Alec Price & Dante Leon and Billie Starkz & Starboy Charlie
JCW Jersey J-Cup Finals Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Mike Bailey
Bailey v Kommander! #jerseyjcup pic.twitter.com/OoTAUxw3f2
— shaun D (@shaundx2000) February 12, 2023
Joey @JANELABABY with his best @KennyOmegamanX moveset on @IamLioRush 😂 #JerseyJCup@JerseyCW @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/UD2MzdmTFo
— Missy (@spazzaferro) February 12, 2023
GREEN TEA PLUNGE SENDS SPEEDBALL TO THE FINALS! Bring it home @SpeedballBailey #JerseyJCup pic.twitter.com/b9nj5m7HDs
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 12, 2023
WHOLE LOTTA BODIES #JerseyJCup pic.twitter.com/NUriqAgSyF
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 12, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Campaigns for Roman Reigns to Receive Emmy Award for His Work as The Tribal Chief
- Eric Bischoff On When He Decided To Split the NWO, If WCW Thunder Caused The Split
- Notes On Plans For WWE Elimination Chamber: Chelsea Green’s Work Praised, More
- Tyrus Reveals Who He Wants To Defend NWA World Title Against