JCW Jersey J-Cup Session Two Full Results 02.11.2023: Mike Bailey vs. Jordan Oliver Finals Match & More

The Jersey Championship Wrestling Jersey J-Cup Session Two was held by Game Changer Wrestling in Jersey City, NJ on February 11. You can see the complete results (via PWPonderings) and find some highlights below:

Second Round Bout: Mike Bailey defeated Komander

Second Round Bout: Jordan Oliver defeated Charles Mason

Second Round Bout: Joey Janela defeated Lio Rush

Second Round Bout: Blake Christian defeated Cole Radrick

J-Cup Semi-Finals Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Joey Janela

J-Cup Semi-Finals Match: Mike Bailey defeated Blake Christian

Four Way Tag Team Match: The SAT (Jose & Joel Maximo) defeated Marcus Mathers & Jimmy Lloyd, Alec Price & Dante Leon and Billie Starkz & Starboy Charlie

JCW Jersey J-Cup Finals Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Mike Bailey

GREEN TEA PLUNGE SENDS SPEEDBALL TO THE FINALS! Bring it home @SpeedballBailey #JerseyJCup pic.twitter.com/b9nj5m7HDs — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 12, 2023