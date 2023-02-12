wrestling / News

JCW Jersey J-Cup Session Two Full Results 02.11.2023: Mike Bailey vs. Jordan Oliver Finals Match & More

February 11, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: GCW

The Jersey Championship Wrestling Jersey J-Cup Session Two was held by Game Changer Wrestling in Jersey City, NJ on February 11. You can see the complete results (via PWPonderings) and find some highlights below:

Second Round Bout: Mike Bailey defeated Komander
Second Round Bout: Jordan Oliver defeated Charles Mason
Second Round Bout: Joey Janela defeated Lio Rush
Second Round Bout: Blake Christian defeated Cole Radrick
J-Cup Semi-Finals Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Joey Janela
J-Cup Semi-Finals Match: Mike Bailey defeated Blake Christian
Four Way Tag Team Match: The SAT (Jose & Joel Maximo) defeated Marcus Mathers & Jimmy Lloyd, Alec Price & Dante Leon and Billie Starkz & Starboy Charlie
JCW Jersey J-Cup Finals Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Mike Bailey

