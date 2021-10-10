wrestling / News
JCW Locked Up Results: Everett Connors vs. Charles Mason, More
JCW held their Locked Up show on Saturday night, featuring Everett Connors vs. Charles Mason and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on YouTube from Atlantic City, per Fightful:
* Frontman Jah def. Dyln McKay and Janai Kai and Marcus Mathers and Steve Sanders and Steve Scott
* Matt Makowski def. JJ Garrett
* The Darkest Of All (Edith Surreal, Frightmare & Hallowicked) def. Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor & Griffin McCoy) (w/ Jordan Oliver)
Lucha rules trios match was 🔥. #JCWLOCKED pic.twitter.com/y5TbjtK7Dt
— Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net aka The Spoiler (@Casshooole) October 9, 2021
* Joshua Bishop def. Jeffrey John, Levi Everett & Zach Thomas
* Billie Starkz & John Wayne Murdoch def. The Goons (Bam Sullivan & Slade)
This. Was. Awesome! Let’s go @BillieStarkz #JCWLocked pic.twitter.com/DMSA27Op5x
— NailsVelzenAndNYHausen – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) October 9, 2021
* Grim Reefer def. Nick Wayne
* Everett Connors def. Charles Mason
* Charli Evans and Everett Connors finally meet
Totally not on the verge of tears of Charli Evans and Everett Connors finally meeting AND in the goddam Showboat. What a moment. Brett Lauderdale you’re a goddam miracle worker with these borders I see. #JCWLocked pic.twitter.com/W4CQxTCWwW
— I love Pro Wrestling 🙂 (@Aregularindyfan) October 9, 2021
