JCW Locked Up Results: Everett Connors vs. Charles Mason, More

JCW held their Locked Up show on Saturday night, featuring Everett Connors vs. Charles Mason and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on YouTube from Atlantic City, per Fightful:

* Frontman Jah def. Dyln McKay and Janai Kai and Marcus Mathers and Steve Sanders and Steve Scott

* Matt Makowski def. JJ Garrett

* The Darkest Of All (Edith Surreal, Frightmare & Hallowicked) def. Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor & Griffin McCoy) (w/ Jordan Oliver)

Lucha rules trios match was 🔥. #JCWLOCKED pic.twitter.com/y5TbjtK7Dt — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net aka The Spoiler (@Casshooole) October 9, 2021

* Joshua Bishop def. Jeffrey John, Levi Everett & Zach Thomas

* Billie Starkz & John Wayne Murdoch def. The Goons (Bam Sullivan & Slade)

* Grim Reefer def. Nick Wayne

* Everett Connors def. Charles Mason

* Charli Evans and Everett Connors finally meet