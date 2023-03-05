wrestling / News

JCW March Madnezz Full Results 03.04.2023: Billie Starkz vs. Janai Kai Headliner, More

March 4, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Jersey Championship Wrestling

The JCW March Madnezz show was hosted on March 4 by Jersey Championship Wrestling in Atlantic City, NJ. You can find full results (per Fightful) and some highlights below, as well as a full video of the event.

*Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) defeated Gabriel Skye & Steve Scott

*Yoya defeated Carlos Romo

*The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) defeated Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger & Ellis Taylor)

*Griffin McCoy defeated The Mecca

*Joshua Bishop defeated Big Vin

*Battle Bowl Ring Match: Alec Price defeated CPA

*Sawyer Wreck defeated Bam Sullivan

*Two Out Of Three Falls Bout: Billie Starkz defeated Janai Kai

