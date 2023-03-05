wrestling / News
JCW March Madnezz Full Results 03.04.2023: Billie Starkz vs. Janai Kai Headliner, More
The JCW March Madnezz show was hosted on March 4 by Jersey Championship Wrestling in Atlantic City, NJ. You can find full results (per Fightful) and some highlights below, as well as a full video of the event.
*Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) defeated Gabriel Skye & Steve Scott
*Yoya defeated Carlos Romo
*The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) defeated Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger & Ellis Taylor)
*Griffin McCoy defeated The Mecca
*Joshua Bishop defeated Big Vin
*Battle Bowl Ring Match: Alec Price defeated CPA
*Sawyer Wreck defeated Bam Sullivan
*Two Out Of Three Falls Bout: Billie Starkz defeated Janai Kai
NO SURVIVORS #JCWMadnezz pic.twitter.com/YMCrZ5UAd2
— Logan (@marth555) March 4, 2023
TOP ROPE BRAINBUSTAHHHHH FOLLOWED BY A SUPRIZE KICK FOR THE WIN! @ThePrizeCityOG #JCWMadnezz pic.twitter.com/SLCbbnBfxo
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 4, 2023
thats a hard wood floor there @SawyerWreck @BamSullivan #JCWMadnezz pic.twitter.com/Dp57Aku9VU
— Logan (@marth555) March 4, 2023
@BillieStarkz JUST BROKE HERSELF IN HALF ☠️☠️ #JCWMadnezz pic.twitter.com/KjbaJw4jC0
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 4, 2023
