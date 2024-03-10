wrestling / News
JCW March Madnezz Results 3.10.24: Masha Slamovich JCW Title, More
March 10, 2024 | Posted by
JCW held their March Madnezz on Sunday with Masha Slamovich in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Atlantic City show (per Fightful) along with the video of the event:
* Jimmy Lloyd def. CPA
* Brett Waters def. David Goldy
* Charlie Tiger def. Mecca
* Mane Event def. Hunter Drake & Rico Gonzalez
* Mr. Danger def. Terry Yaki
* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Marcus Mathers
