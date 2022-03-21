wrestling / News

JCW March Madnezz Results 3.20.22: Deonna Purrazzo Faces Billie Starkz, More

March 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
JCW March Madnezz Image Credit: JCW

JCW’s March Madnezz show took place on Sunday night, with Deonna Purrazzo facing Billie Starkz in the main event and more. You can see results and highlights from the Ridgefield Park, New Jersey show below, per Fightful:

* Young Dumb N Broke def. Archadia & Steve Scott

* Edith Surreal def. Shazza McKenzie

* Cole Radrick def. Steve Maclin

* Alec Price def. Yoya

* Bam Sullivan def. SLADE by DQ

* Marcus Mathers def. Azrieal, Big Vin, Brandon Kirk, Deklan Grant, and Dyln McKay

* Grim Reefer def. Charles Mason

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Billie Starkz

