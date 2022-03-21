wrestling / News
JCW March Madnezz Results 3.20.22: Deonna Purrazzo Faces Billie Starkz, More
JCW’s March Madnezz show took place on Sunday night, with Deonna Purrazzo facing Billie Starkz in the main event and more. You can see results and highlights from the Ridgefield Park, New Jersey show below, per Fightful:
* Young Dumb N Broke def. Archadia & Steve Scott
* Edith Surreal def. Shazza McKenzie
* Cole Radrick def. Steve Maclin
Steve Maclin puts Raddy Daddy over in an awesome ass match! #JCWMADNEZZ pic.twitter.com/5q3ptBwuXP
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 20, 2022
* Alec Price def. Yoya
* Bam Sullivan def. SLADE by DQ
This was insane. Planet Death is where Bam Sullivan will take on Slade next! #JCWMADNEZZ pic.twitter.com/hdMC8wpkdY
— Sky (@Skywrestling21) March 20, 2022
* Marcus Mathers def. Azrieal, Big Vin, Brandon Kirk, Deklan Grant, and Dyln McKay
* Grim Reefer def. Charles Mason
* Deonna Purrazzo def. Billie Starkz
Swanton from Billiam! #JCWMADNEZZ pic.twitter.com/YJokdqEbpO
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 20, 2022
Power couple of JCW kinda goes crazy, ngl#JCWMadnezz pic.twitter.com/IfpsFT2OlV
— Jordan Cassel (@jordanw_s) March 20, 2022
