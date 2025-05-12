JCW May Flowers Results 5.11.25: Masha Slamovich Defends World Title, More

JCW held their May Flowers show on Sunday, with Masha Slamovich taking on Timothy Thatcher and more. You can see the results below from the Asbury Park, New Jersy show, along with the full video that streamed on YouTube:

* Joey Janela came out to pay tribute to Sabu in a promo and a 10-bell salute followed.

* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: Alec Price & Jordan Oliver def. Griffin McCoy & Jackson Drake

* JCW World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Matt Mako def. Tony Deppen

* Zayda Steel def. B3CCA

* Jonathan Gresham def. Charles Mason

* wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship Match: 1 Called Manders def. Tom Lawlor

* Lee Moriarty def. Marcus Mathers

* Bam Sullivan & Matt Tremont founght Beastman & Mad Dog Connelly to a no-contest

* JCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Timothy Thatcher