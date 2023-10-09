wrestling / News
JCW Pumpkin Spiced Results 10.8.23: Jordan Oliver Faces Tracy Williams, More
October 8, 2023
Jersey Championship Wrestling’s latest show was Pumpkin Spiced on Sunday, with Jordan Oliver defending the JCW Championship and more. You can see the results from the Atlantic City, New Jersey show below, per Fightful:
* JCW Championship #1 Contenders Match: 1 Called Manders def. Alec Price
* Matt Makowski def. Brayden Toon
* Wasted Youth def. Miracle Generation
* Beastman def. CPA
* Griffin McCoy def. Charlie Tiger
* JCW Championship: Jordan Oliver def. Tracy Williams
