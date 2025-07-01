wrestling / News
JCW Releases Documentary Preview For Masha Slamovich Vs. Mara Sade
July 1, 2025
Jersey Championship Wrestling has released a documentary preview for the upcoming match between Masha Slamovich and Mara Sade (the former Jakara Jackson in NXT).
The match is scheduled for the JCW ‘Great American Birthday Bash’ event on Sunday, July 6. Check it out below:
JCW CONFIDENTIAL:
Masha Slamovich / Mara Sadè
A documentary look behind Sunday's battle for the JCW World Title!
Get Tix:https://t.co/rps2dqbG1B
Sun 7/6 – 5PM
Asbury Park NJ
The House of Independents pic.twitter.com/OFXBCVEe2l
— Jersey Championship Wrestling (@JerseyCW) June 30, 2025