wrestling / News

JCW Releases Documentary Preview For Masha Slamovich Vs. Mara Sade

July 1, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
JCW

Jersey Championship Wrestling has released a documentary preview for the upcoming match between Masha Slamovich and Mara Sade (the former Jakara Jackson in NXT).

The match is scheduled for the JCW ‘Great American Birthday Bash’ event on Sunday, July 6. Check it out below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

JCW, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading