JCW Series of Survivals Results: Joey Janela’s Team Wins Main Event

November 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jersey Championship Wrestling

Jersey Championship Wrestling held its event JCW Series of Survivals last night from Ridgefield Park Knights Of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Tristate Icons (Archadia, Azrieal, Grim Reefer & Slayer) def. Lloyd’s Legends (Dyln McKay, Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers & Steve Sanders)
* The Hoosiers (Ace Perry, Brayden Lee, Cole Radrick & Hoodfoot) def. The Shooters (Janai Kai, Robert Martyr, Tracy Williams & Yoya)
* Incoherence And Friends (Crowbar, Delirious, Edith Surreal & Erica Leigh) def. Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor, Griffin McCoy & Jordan Oliver)
* The Nasty Team (Billy Dixon, Dilfboi Daltono, Joshua Bishop & Nasty Leroy) def. The Big Vin Squad (Big Vin, Bradley Prescott IV, Steve Scott & Veda Scott)
* Connors’ Cuties (Billie Starkz, Charli Evans, Everett Connors & Joey Janela) def. Mason’s Mercenaries (Bam Sullivan, Cezar Bononi, Charles Mason & Slade)

