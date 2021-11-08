wrestling / News
JCW Series of Survivals Results: Joey Janela’s Team Wins Main Event
Jersey Championship Wrestling held its event JCW Series of Survivals last night from Ridgefield Park Knights Of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Tristate Icons (Archadia, Azrieal, Grim Reefer & Slayer) def. Lloyd’s Legends (Dyln McKay, Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers & Steve Sanders)
* The Hoosiers (Ace Perry, Brayden Lee, Cole Radrick & Hoodfoot) def. The Shooters (Janai Kai, Robert Martyr, Tracy Williams & Yoya)
* Incoherence And Friends (Crowbar, Delirious, Edith Surreal & Erica Leigh) def. Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor, Griffin McCoy & Jordan Oliver)
* The Nasty Team (Billy Dixon, Dilfboi Daltono, Joshua Bishop & Nasty Leroy) def. The Big Vin Squad (Big Vin, Bradley Prescott IV, Steve Scott & Veda Scott)
* Connors’ Cuties (Billie Starkz, Charli Evans, Everett Connors & Joey Janela) def. Mason’s Mercenaries (Bam Sullivan, Cezar Bononi, Charles Mason & Slade)
The ACE of Team Nasty wins it for the team #JCWSurvive pic.twitter.com/DErooUiGko
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) November 8, 2021
SELFIE COAST 2 COAST! @2hotstevescott #JCWSurvive @JerseyCW
▶️https://t.co/f9ro9yJesx pic.twitter.com/tB23FpRNsb
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) November 7, 2021
Surprise, Surprise. It’s @sauce_williams 🤙🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nb3sMukJXJ
— Janai Kai (@Janai_Kai) November 8, 2021
my favorite cuties #jcwsurvive pic.twitter.com/540YHXzxJ2
— kayla ❀ (@moxIeysreigns) November 7, 2021
Lucha shit #jcwsurvive @JerseyCW @TheJordanOIiver pic.twitter.com/qZlKMjRBmG
— Creamy (@CreamOvTheeCrop) November 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Several NXT Stars Were Reportedly ‘On the Bubble’ Of Being Cut
- WWE Drops Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo’s Last Names
- Chris Jericho Recalls Planning For 2016 Money In The Bank Ladder Match, Shutting Down Talent Argument
- Jeff Jarrett On Whether There Were Discussions For Him To Join nWo in 1996, His Storyline With The Four Horsemen