JCW The Strong Silent Type Results: A Street Fight Main Events
Jersey Championship Wrestling held their event JCW: The Strong Silent Type last night at the Italian American Family Association in Clifton, NJ. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Effy def. Brandon Kirk
* Broski Jimmy def. Charlie Tiger
* Matt Makowski def. Isaiah Broner
* Alec Price def. Marcus Mathers
* Joey Janela def. Kasey Catal
* Allie Katch def. CPA
* Street Fight: Griffin McCoy def. Jordan Oliver
#jcwsilent was 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6K494tTNqN
— Chris (@reviewsofhonor) April 28, 2024
#jcwsilent @IsaiahBroner pic.twitter.com/UvJlhqbPkz
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 27, 2024
#jcwsilent @JANELABABY pic.twitter.com/k3jao3BYNa
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 28, 2024
Like the dog you are.
BEHEADED THE 🐍#JCWSilent pic.twitter.com/0nFuIDwz9i
— Griffin McCoy (@TheGriffinMcCoy) April 28, 2024
#jcwsilent @cpawrestles @AllieKATCH pic.twitter.com/DS8X8MSBRB
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 28, 2024
