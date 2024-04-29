JCW The Strong Silent Type Results: A Street Fight Main Events

Jersey Championship Wrestling held their event JCW: The Strong Silent Type last night at the Italian American Family Association in Clifton, NJ. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Effy def. Brandon Kirk

* Broski Jimmy def. Charlie Tiger

* Matt Makowski def. Isaiah Broner

* Alec Price def. Marcus Mathers

* Joey Janela def. Kasey Catal

* Allie Katch def. CPA

* Street Fight: Griffin McCoy def. Jordan Oliver