JCW The Strong Silent Type Results: A Street Fight Main Events

April 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
JCW The Strong Silent Type Image Credit: JCW

Jersey Championship Wrestling held their event JCW: The Strong Silent Type last night at the Italian American Family Association in Clifton, NJ. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Effy def. Brandon Kirk
* Broski Jimmy def. Charlie Tiger
* Matt Makowski def. Isaiah Broner
* Alec Price def. Marcus Mathers
* Joey Janela def. Kasey Catal
* Allie Katch def. CPA
* Street Fight: Griffin McCoy def. Jordan Oliver

